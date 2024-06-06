KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.