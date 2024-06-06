KBC Group NV Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

