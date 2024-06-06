KBC Group NV Sells 11,324 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

