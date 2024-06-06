KBC Group NV Sells 25,151 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.0 %

SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.30.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.