Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

