Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.89). Approximately 21,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 40,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.24) to GBX 580 ($7.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.25. The company has a market cap of £110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

