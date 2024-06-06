Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) VP Gerard M. Knauer Sells 1,305 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $20,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

