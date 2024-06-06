Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.81 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

