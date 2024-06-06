Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

LB opened at C$25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.81 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

