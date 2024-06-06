Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.47. 1,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

