Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 289 ($3.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 301 ($3.86).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 252.74 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.33. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,610.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,117.64). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.18), for a total value of £55,222.16 ($70,752.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,941 shares of company stock worth $729,572 and have sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

