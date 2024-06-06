Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 11.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Trading Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.