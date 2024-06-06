Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $447.00 at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $308.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

