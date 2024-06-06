Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at HSBC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $424.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

