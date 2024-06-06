LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $81,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

