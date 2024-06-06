Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 325

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.14) to GBX 318 ($4.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 314.33 ($4.03).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 259 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,726.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($127,684.34). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

