Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 23,506,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 66,024,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

