Marc Grasso Sells 6,920 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alector Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

