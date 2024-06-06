Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $446.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.