Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

