MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,186,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,055,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

