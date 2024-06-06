Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

