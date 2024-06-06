Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

