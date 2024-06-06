Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $79.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

