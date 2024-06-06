Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $410.18 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

