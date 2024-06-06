Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.33 and last traded at $168.91. Approximately 87,100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $164.44.

Moog Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moog news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $844,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Wilkinson sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $39,289.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

