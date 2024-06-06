MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

MRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MRC Global news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

