M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

