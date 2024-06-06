MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1.8%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

MTR Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

MTR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2731 per share. This is a boost from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

