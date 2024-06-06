Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

MUR opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 195,906 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

