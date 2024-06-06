Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETDU. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $10,270,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,219,000.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

