National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

NYSE NGG opened at $58.93 on Monday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Grid by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 49.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

