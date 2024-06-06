National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 123,592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

