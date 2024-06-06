Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Shares of FIVN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

