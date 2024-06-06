Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WKME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.
WalkMe Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
