NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Xylem Trading Up 1.9 %

XYL opened at $139.71 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.