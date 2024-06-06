NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.