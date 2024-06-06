NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $310,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $229.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.