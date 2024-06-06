NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after acquiring an additional 267,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.