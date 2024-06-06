NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

