Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 326 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.