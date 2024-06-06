NickelX Limited (ASX:NKL) Insider Jonathan Downes Acquires 550,000 Shares of Stock

NickelX Limited (ASX:NKL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Downes acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00 ($10,335.57).

Get NickelX alerts:

NickelX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NickelX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NickelX Limited, a mining exploration company, focuses on exploring nickel deposits in Western Australia. It explores for copper, cobalt, and gold. The company holds interest in the Biranup project covering an area of 342 square kilometers and six exploration licenses located in the Albany Fraser, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NickelX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NickelX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.