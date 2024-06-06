NickelX Limited (ASX:NKL) Insider Jonathan Downes Acquires 550,000 Shares of Stock

NickelX Limited (ASX:NKL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Downes acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00 ($10,335.57).
NickelX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
NickelX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NickelX
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for NickelX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NickelX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.