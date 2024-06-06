NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

