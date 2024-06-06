nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Joseph John Corso Sells 2,500 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph John Corso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

