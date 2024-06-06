Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 81,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

