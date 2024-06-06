Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Up 53.3%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was up 53.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 158,881,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,951% from the average daily volume of 1,973,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Stock Up 53.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 426.65% and a negative return on equity of 519.59%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.21% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.