nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $95.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in nVent Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in nVent Electric by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

