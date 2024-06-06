NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,199.50 and last traded at $1,195.52, with a volume of 17587795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,164.37.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.20.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.20, for a total transaction of $10,138,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,016,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,762,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,117 shares of company stock worth $90,701,708 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.12.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

