O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,138 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.49% of O-I Glass worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

