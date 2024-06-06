Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $806.35 million and $26.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

